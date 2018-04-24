A total accident – Durant responds to Instagram criticism of Westbrook

Kevin Durant liked an Instagram comment criticising former Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate Russell Westbrook but the Golden State Warriors star insisted it was a "total accident".

Durant drew attention for his social media use again on Monday after he liked a comment that described reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook as "the problem" when the two were Thunder team-mates.

The pair played together in Oklahoma City from 2008-16 before Durant signed as a free agent with the Warriors.

Durant later told ESPN that he liked the comment by mistake.

The comment liked by Durant was left on a post discussing his advice to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The advice centred around Durant's time with the Thunder.

Durant's social media activity has come under scrutiny before. In September, he was caught using an alternate Twitter account to respond to critics.

The Warriors hold a 3-1 lead over the San Antonio Spurs in opening round of their Western Conference matchup, while Westbrook's Thunder trail the Utah Jazz 2-1.