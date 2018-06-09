A Golden (State) era, Warriors reign from deep & the brilliance of LeBron - NBA Finals in numbers

Once again, the Golden State Warriors are the last team left standing in the NBA.

A season full of intrigue and drama - not all confined to the court - ended in familiar fashion, as the Warriors overcame the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals to clinch their third title in four seasons.

Their 108-85 victory in game four on Friday sealed a series sweep, as the best from the West lifted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy once again.

Here, with help from Opta, we take a look at some of the key numbers surrounding Golden State in the 2017-18 season.

6 - Golden State's total number of NBA titles in the franchise's history. They are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the third-most championships in the NBA.

8 - Steve Kerr's haul of titles, with this year's success his third as a coach. He also won five as a player, three with Chicago before picking up a further two rings while a member of the San Antonio Spurs.

10 - Over the past four seasons, the Warriors have had 10 players named to the All-NBA team, three to the First Team All-NBA (Curry twice, Durant once). No other team has had two different players named First Team All-NBA.

39.7 - Golden State's three-point shooting percentage tops the NBA over the past four seasons. The next best from deep? The Houston Rockets, who converted 35.4 per cent of their attempts.

265 - Since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Warriors have managed 265 victories, giving them a win percentage of 80.8 per cent. Their tally is 30 more than the next team on the list, the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Warriors can look forward to a trophy parade on Tuesday, the Cavaliers are left to contemplate another near miss against familiar foes.

For LeBron James, it is a sixth career defeat in the NBA Finals, with the latest loss a disappointing way to finish an otherwise outstanding season from a personal point of view.

Still, once the dust has settled, James can look back with pride on some astonishing stats:

6 - His amount of 30-point triple-doubles during the season, his most in the NBA. He had six 30-point triple-doubles combined between the 2010-11 and 2016-17 campaigns.

14 - The number of times the 33-year-old has been named on the All-NBA team. Only Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan (all 15) have made more appearances.

82 - For the first time in his illustrious 15-year career, James played in every game of the regular season. It was the third time he has led the league in minutes played (36.9 minutes per game).

748 - James' total number of points in this year's playoffs, the second-most in a single postseason in league history. Only Michael Jordan - with 759 in 1992 - has registered more.

31,038 - His career points tally sits him sixth on the all-time scoring list, led by Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).