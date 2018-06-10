Vettel replaces Hamilton atop standings with Canada triumph

Sebastian Vettel usurped Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers' standings thanks to a consummate victory at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari man started on pole and lead throughout around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where Hamilton had triumphed in each of the past three seasons.

This was far from the Mercedes' man's day, however, as the reigning champion, who qualified fourth, lost a spot to Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo following a pit stop inside the opening third of the race.

Vettel's maximum haul moved him a solitary point clear of his rival in the championship, coming home ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen as the top three finished as they had started.

An opening-lap collision saw Brendon Hartley and home favourite Lance Stroll take their leave almost immediately, while Fernando Alonso's 300th grand prix was not an occasion to celebrate as he, too, retired early.

Stroll and Hartley's coming together saw the safety car deployed but that was the extent of the drama. Vettel got a superb start after the resumption and Bottas never looked like making up ground - especially after a slight error with around a dozen laps to go which effectively ensured the German could cruise home.

In the final five laps, Hamilton pushed Ricciardo hard in the battle for fourth but the Australian - winner at Monaco last time out - just held on with the four-time world champion forced to relinquish his standings lead as he recorded his lowest placing of the season.