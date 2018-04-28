Vancouver Whitecaps 2 Real Salt Lake 0: Techera, Blondell help snap winless run

Vancouver Whitecaps recorded an overdue win after defeating Real Salt Lake 2-0 in MLS action Friday.

The Whitecaps had lost three consecutive matches prior to RSL's visit to Vancouver, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once.

But the 10-man Canadian outfit returned to winning ways thanks to second-half goals from Cristian Techera – who was sent off after celebrating without his shirt – and Anthony Blondell.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the first half, though RSL came close when Corey Baird hit the post in the 23rd minute.

The woodwork denied Vancouver just past the hour-mark after Brek Shea's volley into the ground hit the crossbar and the post.

Vancouver were not to be denied with 15 minutes remaining after substitute Nicolas Mezquida drew a foul from Nick Besler in the penalty area.

Uruguayan attacker Techera converted the spot-kick but his celebrations were short-lived when he was shown a second yellow card for taking his shirt off.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Whitecaps sealed the points four minutes later after Blondell scored his first MLS goal.

With the win, Carl Robinson's Whitecaps jumped up to second in the Western Conference, four points behind Sporting Kansas City and three points clear of sixth-placed RSL.