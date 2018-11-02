MLS Review: Rooney misses penalty as DC exit play-offs, Los Angeles FC stunned

Wayne Rooney had a penalty saved as DC United were eliminated from the MLS play-offs, while Real Salt Lake advanced on Thursday.

Rooney was one of three DC players failing to convert in a 3-2 penalty shoot-out loss to Columbus Crew at Audi Field.

The thrilling encounter had finished 2-2 after extra time as DC fought back following Federico Higuain's brace for the visitors.

An error from Zack Steffen allowed DC to open the scoring, with Frederic Brillant nodding in from close range after the goalkeeper spilled a cross in the 21st minute.

But Higuain brought Columbus level on the half-hour mark, scrambling in the equaliser.

The clash went into extra time and Crew were on track for victory when Higuain headed in a Harrison Afful cross in the 96th minute.

However, Nick DeLeon forced penalties with a stunning strike from 20 yards with four minutes remaining.

Steffen saved Rooney's penalty before Luciano Acosta and DeLeon also failed to convert, moving Columbus into an Eastern Conference semi-final against the New York Red Bulls.

In the Western Conference, Real Salt Lake upset Los Angeles FC 3-2 at the Banc of California Stadium.

Damir Kreilach inspired RSL with a brace as they moved into a conference semi against Sporting Kansas City.

Kreilach's second – which came after Danilo Silva and Christian Ramirez had put LA ahead – was a marvelous volley from outside the area.

But there was more than a hint of fortune about RSL's winner, with Jefferson Savarino's strike taking a deflection off Walker Zimmerman to find the back of the net.