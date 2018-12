Lowley Rennes picked up a big 2-0 win away to Lyon as Les Gones lost even more ground in the Ligue 1 title race. Rennes parted ways with coach Sabri Lamouchi yesterday, with Julien Stéphan confirmed as the interim coach. Two goals at the end of the first half sealed the victory for Rennes as former PSG midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa & striker Theoson Siebatcheu came up with the goals.