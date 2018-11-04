Montpellier moved into second place in the Ligue 1 standings with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Marseille on Sunday evening. The 2012 Ligue 1 winners scored all three goals in the second half as they sucker punched Marseille. Gaetan Laborde grabbed a brace in eight minutes before Paul-Bastien Lasne scored on the 70th minute to round off the contest.

Laborde headed in the opener on the 51st minute nodding in a cross from Florent Mollet. Whilst it was a moment of individual magic from the 24-year old attacker that handed Montpellier the second goal. After stealing the ball from Marseille defender Bouna Sarr, Laborde curled a left-footed shot past the reach of keeper Steve Mandanda.

Mandanda was at fault for the third goal, misjudging his dive as Lasne was played through by Florent Mollet allowing the midfielder to score a third.

The result means that Montpellier moves into second place above Lille. Although La Paillade is a massive eleven points away from league leaders PSG who have won all twelve of their Ligue 1 games this season.