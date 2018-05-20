Thomas Tuchel unveiled as PSG boss

Mitch Freeley

Thomas Tuchel has been revealed as the new coach of PSG, confirming that he is excited to take charge of the Parisian side but was quick to suggest that “It’s way too early to talk about wins and titles.” For the Ligue 1 Champions.

German coach Tuchel has signed a deal to 2020 with PSG and spoke confidently in French & English in a wide-ranging press conference at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening.

Talking initially about the move, Tuchel revealed his excitement of joining PSG. "I am very happy to be here as coach of this exceptional club in this magnificent city."

"I would like to thank the club for their confidence in me and especially the Emir of Qatar, President of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Antero Henrique.” Added the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

Tuchel, who has known for his exciting brand of passing football then moved on to address the ambitions of PSG under his tenure."In my opinion, success can come in many forms. Our objectives are very high, but it is much too early to speak of victories and titles" noted Tuchel in French.

"I am convinced that we have everything at the club to go in the right direction in terms of the structure, the team spirit and working with the team. We will certainly play in an attacking manner".

Whilst Tuchel also revealed his eagerness to work with his new squad, but will have to wait to his contract officially starts on the 1st of July “ I want to start working tomorrow, but it will take wait until July."

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi also had a word on the signing of Tuchel. “I am very happy to introduce the new coach of PSG, the world of football know all about Thomas Tuchel. His footballing philosophy is ideal for our players, our fans and hopefully the media.

“Attacking football is in the DNA of our club. Many other sides wanted Tuchel as a coach but he chose PSG.”

Al-Khelaifi wrapped up the press conference welcoming Tuchel to his new side. “Thank you, coach, I hope that we write a great story together in the history of PSG, with many trophies. Welcome to your new home.”