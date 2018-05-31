Zidane to leave Real Madrid

Mitch Freeley

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has announced that he will step down as manager of Los Blancos after managing the side for two and a half seasons.

Zidane had Real Madrid to their third Champions League title only five days ago, masterminding a 3-1 victory over Liverpool. Speaking at the press conference which was hastily convened today, Zidane revealed that he had decided to step down early this year stressing that it was for the good of the side.

"After three years, a change is needed. Something different, a different message."

"What I think is that this team needs to continue winning but I think it needs a change, a different voice, another methodology. And that's why I took this decision" added the French coach.

The former Los Blancos player enjoyed a fine stint with the club, winning 104 of the 149 games that he took part in. Zidane also has the envious record of never losing a final that he took part in as Real Madrid manager. This included the three consecutive Champions league crowns and the 2016-2017 La Liga triumph.

Real Madrid will now turn their attention to finding a suitable replacement for Zidane, with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger installed as one of the favourites for the job.