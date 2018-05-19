Villarreal 2 Real Madrid 2: Luca's debut misjudgement costs Los Blancos

Luca Zidane made a costly misjudgement on his Real Madrid debut as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Villarreal in their final LaLiga fixture of the season.

Handed a first start by his father with Keylor Navas rested, Luca impressed for much of Saturday's clash, before showing his inexperience when he was rounded by substitute Samu Castillejo five minutes from time.

The goal dashed Madrid's hopes of pipping Atletico Madrid to second place in LaLiga, less than ideal ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool next weekend.

Castillejo's well-taken equaliser was a deserved reward for Villarreal, who looked beaten at the interval after Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo put Madrid in control.

Bale has often found himself out in the cold under Zinedine Zidane this term, but looked sharp throughout at Estadio de la Ceramica - his fifth goal in four league games setting the tone for a confident first-half display from Los Blancos.

Madrid cemented their authority in the 32nd minute when Ronaldo headed in from Marcelo's sublime cross, but a sloppy second-half performance allowed substitutes Roger Martinez and Castillejo to earn a share of the spoils.