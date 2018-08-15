Former Real Madrid playmaker Wesley Sneijder believes that Los Blancos can win the La Liga title without Cristiano Ronaldo, following his sensational summer move to Italian giants Juventus.

Sneijder, who now plays for QNB Stars League side Al Gharafa feels that the 12 time European Cup winners are more than capable of surviving without their all-time leading scorer, who chose to leave the club after a nine-year stint in the Spanish capital. “It’s not about just Ronaldo, Madrid is bigger than just Ronaldo they can win it without him, yeah.”

As of yet, Real Madrid has not brought a direct replacement for Ronaldo who scored 26 goals in 27 league appearances. Whilst Julien Lopetegui’s team have been linked with a swoop for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard although no firm offer has yet to materialize for the Belgian.

Despite the loss of Ronaldo, Sneijder added that he expects his former side to “do something” in terms of bringing in a player to replace the goals scored by the Portugeese star.

“You cannot replace goals, but for sure Madrid has the quality to replace him. He left so you have to do something. A club like Madrid, of course, will do something."

Whilst the Dutch international also identified Brazilian starlet, Vinicius Junior who is currently the world’s most expensive teenager in World football following his move from Flamengo as the potential man to fill the boots of Cristiano.

“I think now they have the young Brazilian player (Vinicius Junior) he’s doing well. We will see, we will see, it’s not easy to replace just goals but they can handle it, and they will handle it.

Los Blancos fans will be hoping that their side can start life without Ronaldo with a victory when they take on rivals Atletico in the UEFA Super Cup final in Estonia.