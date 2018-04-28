Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Gareth Bale caught the eye as Real Madrid edged out Leganes 2-1 on Saturday evening. The Welsh striker grabbed the opening goal of a scrappy contest, which could leave Los Blancos boss Zidane with a selection dilemma come Tuesday evening.

Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes to the team that beat the Bundesliga champions by the same scoreline on Wednesday and was rewarded with a well-timed goal from Bale, who may have done enough to hold his place for Tuesday's semi-final second leg.

There were few others who made a compelling case, though, as Los Blancos delivered a largely underwhelming performance, doing just enough to go unbeaten in eight LaLiga games and move within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Bale's early opener came via an initial attempt from Karim Benzema before Borja Mayoral - leading the attack in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo - doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Leganes, who had skipper Gabriel Pires sent off after the final whistle, knew they only needed a point to confirm their LaLiga status for another season and looked as though they might get it after Darko Brasanac pulled one back with just under 25 minutes remaining.

Zidane's men recovered a measure of composure after that wake-up call and saw out a victory that keeps them ticking over ahead of the bigger challenges to come, including next Sunday's trip to Barcelona, whom they now trail by 12 points with four league fixtures remaining.

Preamble

Now for Leganes, former Liverpool winger Nabil El Zhar starts.

Real Madrid- As expected, young players ahoy for Los Blancos with the likes of Ceballos, Theo & Achraf all getting a run out.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Real Madrid Vs Leganes. With a top four finish already confirmed, Zidane has rested several stars ahead of Tuesdays Crunch second leg semi-final against Bayern Munich. Anyway, let's have a look at the teams before we start!

Preview

Real Madrid is set to rest several stars ahead of the visit of Leganes to the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane will rest the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Raphel Varane for the match which will be shown on beIN HD 3.



In injury news, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal and Isco will miss out on the match. Real are set for a crunch Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.



The clash against Leganes means that the likes of Garth Bale & Karim Benzema are set to start, and impressive performance from either player could change Zidane's plans ahead of the Bayern match. As ever you can watch tonights match, Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

