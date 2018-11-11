You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Real Betis via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The returning Lionel Messi scored twice but was unable to prevent LaLiga leaders Barcelona slipping to a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Real Betis at Camp Nou.

Messi – making his first appearance since fracturing his arm against Sevilla on October 20 – could only watch on as Barca's defence was ripped apart by Betis, who ended a run of eight straight defeats away to the Catalan side.

Ernesto Valverde's men started sluggishly and were punished after 20 minutes when Junior scored his second league goal of the season before veteran winger Joaquin doubled their advantage 11 minutes before the interval.

Messi pulled one back from the penalty spot after 68 minutes before Marc-Andre ter Stegen spilled Giovani Lo Celso's shot into his own net three minutes later.

Arturo Vidal gave Barca hope of a grandstand finish 11 minutes from time but Sergio Canales slid home a Betis fourth with seven minutes remaining and not even a second from Messi in stoppage time – given after a VAR review – could save the hosts.

90+3 Goal! Late Drama! Messi makes it 3-4! After VAR awarded Barca the goal! Game on!

82- Goal! Betis make it 4-2! Surely it's game over?! Sergio Canales slides in to score!

78- Arturo Vidal makes it 3-2! After a quick VAR check, it's allowed! Game on!

71- Goal! Giovani Lo Celso puts Betis 3-1 up! It's a horrible error by ter Stegen

67- Goal! Barca Pull one back! Who else but Leo Messi, who converts from the penalty spot! 2-1!

32- Goal! It's been coming! Joaquín makes it 2-0!

20- Goal! Betis take the lead! Junior Firpo scores on the breakaway!

Now for the visitors Real Betis! Veteran striker Joaquín starts upfront. On loan PSG star Giovani Lo Celso plays alongside William Carvalho in midfield.

Team News! First up Barca! Stop the presses! Messi is back! After injuring his arm against Sevilla, Barca's captain is back in the starting line up. Elsewhere Malcom gets a league start after scoring his first Barca goal against Inter Milan midweek.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates for Barcelona Vs Real Betis. The Catalans are looking for their fourth consecutive La Liga victory, but will fave a tough challenge against a Real Betis side who have lost only once in their last five games in all competitions. Stick around of all the latest team news, Live Match Updates & Goals as they go in!