No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos

Real Madrid will not give LaLiga title winners Barcelona a guard of honour when they meet in El Clasico on Sunday, according to captain Sergio Ramos.

Barca wrapped things up in LaLiga with Sunday's 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna, with Lionel Messi securing all three points with two late goals to complete a hat-trick and relegate their hosts.

Deportivo gave Barca a guard of honour for their Copa del Rey triumph, while they would normally expect to receive one in their next game after winning the league title.

That game happens to be against Madrid at Camp Nou, but Ramos has no doubt that Zinedine Zidane's men will not be applauding their bitter rivals on to the pitch as they bid to end the Catalan side's unbeaten run.

"What Zidane says is gospel," Ramos told reporters. "We're making too much fuss out of all this.

"Barca have the title, which is what they wanted, but there will be no guard of honour full stop.

"They want to enjoy their title and the same for us and ours, we need to eliminate the Germans [Bayern Munich in the Champions League] and to reach another final."