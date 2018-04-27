Iniesta: I will never forget today

Andres Iniesta says he will never forget the tributes that have been paid to him after announcing his departure from Barcelona.

The Spain international said on Friday he will move on from Barca at the end of the season, with a move to the Chinese Super League widely mooted.

Club team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were among those to pay tribute on social media, along with international colleagues David de Gea and Juan Mata.

And after tearing up during a news conference to confirm his Camp Nou exit, Iniesta posted an emotional response to the messages on Twitter.

"Today has been a day that will always be marked in my life," the Blaugrana captain said. "I can only thank everyone.

"Countless samples of affection that I will always have in my heart. To each and every one of you, THANK YOU."

CSL outfit Chongqing Lifan are expected to be Iniesta's next club, although neither party has confirmed a deal is in place.