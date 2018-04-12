Woods officially enters U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has officially entered the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in June.

Woods ended his three-year absence from majors at the Masters last week, finishing in a share of 32nd at Augusta.

The 14-time major champion on Thursday filed his entry for the second major of the year, which starts in Southampton, New York on June 14.

Woods won the last of his three U.S. Open titles at Torrey Pines a decade ago.

The 42-year-old has shown plenty of promise on his latest return from back surgery, finishing in the top five twice before the Masters.

Woods revealed that he will take a short hiatus to let his body recover after making his major comeback in Georgia.