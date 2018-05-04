Woods battling to make Wells Fargo cut

Tiger Woods is in danger of missing the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship, but a birdie at the last could prove priceless for his chances of making the weekend.

On a day when the 14-time major winner needed gains, Woods managed only one on the final hole of his second round on Friday, which left him at two over par and right on the projected cut line.

Woods started his day at even par after squandering a couple of short chances for birdies in Thursday's opening round at Quail Hollow, and continued to struggle on the greens, missing several putts from inside 15 feet.

Starting at the 10th hole, the 42-year-old made bogey at the par-four 11th and dropped another shot at 14, although he negotiated the course's dangerous "Green Mile" without further damage.

A run of nine straight pars ended with a bogey at the par-three sixth, and presentable chances came and went at the seventh and eighth.

Woods was staring at the possibility of making the clubhouse outside the likely cut mark but, after following up a crunching drive with a short iron to 13 feet, he sank the putt to give himself a chance of staying in the tournament.

After his round, Woods joked: "I'm on a hot streak right now, I made the last putt."

He elaborated that if he can solve his issues with the putter then his position on the leaderboard would be much more favourable.

"I've struggled with the greens being as slow as they are," said Woods. "I tried to make sure I hit the putts harder and I kept pulling them. My feels just aren't matching up with the speed of these greens.

"I've hit it good enough to be right up next to that lead. If I just putt normal I'm right there. I'm hitting it fine.

"I just need to make some putts. Hopefully this weekend I'll hit it the way I've been hitting it and get a hot putter on the weekend, you never know."

Sam Burns was leading the tournament at five under through 15 holes of his second round.