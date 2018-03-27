No safety concerns in CSKA match for Arsenal- Wenger

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he has no safety concerns for his team or fans heading to Russia to take on CSKA Moscow in their Europa League second-leg quarter-final match. The Arsenal boss revealed that he feels "Safe" in heading to going to Moscow for the match which is set to take place on the 12th of April.

The safety of both Arsenal fans & players has come under scrutiny, in light of the attempted poisoning of Russian spy Sergei Skripal which has caused a diplomatic rift between the UK & Russia.

Whilst there have also been concerns in the form of football hooliganism from the Russian fans. CSKA's round of 16 tie against Lyon was marred by significant fan violence between both sets of fans.

Despite this, Wenger believes that the match should take place insisting that the game will be played without thinking about the current issue between the two states.

"This is a typical situation when sport is not to influence politics and politics not to influence sport."

"It’s down to a difficult relationship between the two countries. It’s not linked to human rights. Sport has to influence the positive way of human rights respect and this is a situation where we don’t really know whats going on" added the Arsenal coach.

Whilst Wenger reiterated that he has faith that the match will take place without any incident. "I’m not concerned about safety (of the players & fans) because I’m sure UEFA will not take any risk or gamble and that Russia organising the World Cup and England having a long history of organising sport events will make sure that the competition is safe."