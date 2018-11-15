Arsene Wenger has exclusively revealed to beIN SPORTS that he has no intention of retiring and is looking forward to the next chapter in his managerial career. The former Arsenal boss sat down to speak to beIN SPORTS pundits Richard Keys & Andy Grey to speak about a broad range of subjects including his future, his time managing Arsenal and his desire to manage again.

Reacting to the question of retirement, Wenger made it clear that he has plenty of experience to share with a club, noting that pundits will always say that he is retired.

"People put you always in cases you know retired or finished. You know that when you hear people want to finish you completely yes. I think as long as you have an appetite for life you want to be useful and do something that is useful and as well I believe that the big advantage we have I have from my experience 35 years without stopping in the game sharing what I know without the people."

Whilst Wenger also insisted that he is looking forward to his next role, and how well he can perform for his next club.

"I don't like to look back I look for ways to look in front and I always try to think what is my next level now what do I do and how well can I do it."

You can watch a clip from our exclusive interview with Wenger in the video above. Arsene Wenger in Conversation airs on Friday the 16th of November on HD 1 in Arabic & HD 11 in English. You can watch the show live via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.