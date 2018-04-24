Germany submits Euro 2024 bid dossier

UEFA has received the Euro 2024 bid dossier put together by the German Football Association (DFB).

The DFB announced its decision to submit a bid in March 2017 and have handed their book over to UEFA three days before the deadline.

UEFA expect the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to submit a rival bid later in the week.

Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm played for his country when they last hosted an international tournament, the 2006 World Cup, and is now an ambassador for the DFB's bid.

And he counted Germany's "cosmopolitan" culture, as well as their modern stadiums, among the strongest points of the bid.

"As a player, I took part in the 2006 World Cup in Germany," Lahm told UEFA.

"I am certain that we will once again feel great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at UEFA Euro 2024. We are cosmopolitan hosts, we have modern stadiums and good infrastructures.

"Football is at home with us. I know that Euro 2024 will be a great football festival for everyone in Europe – because we are all 'United By Football'."