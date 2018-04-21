Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester United showed plenty of character to battle back from a goal down to book their place in the FA Cup final with a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday evening. Spurs raced into an early lead through Dele Alli, but United levelled ten minutes later through an Alexis Sanchez header. A sweetly struck effort from Ander Herrera just after the hour mark settled the tie in United's favour.

Spurs started the first half well, pushing back United from the very start. Within eleven minutes, Pottechitino's side took the lead thanks in part to the vision of Christian Eriksen. A long ball from Davidson Sanchez found the Danish attacker stationed on the right wing, a quick turn of pace got Eriksen to the byline, and his cross found the onrushing Alli who sidefooted Spurs into the lead.

United seemed lost in the following minutes and Spurs looked to take full advantage. However Son Heung-min's cross from the left picked out Alli again, however, Phil Jones got back in the nick of time to save his side. Whilst United found their way back into the tie, through a moment of magic, to level the contest.

Out of nowhere, Pogba curled in an inch-perfect ball onto the head of Sanchez, who nodded the ball past a motionless Worm. Somehow, United who was so lost in the opening exchanges found parity. United grew in confidence after the goal, long-distance shots from Pogba and Lukaku drew good saves from Worm.As the half came to a close, Eric Dier rattled the post with an effort from 25-yards which skipped and clattered into the post. It would prove to be the closest that Spurs would come for the remainder of the tie.

The second half started slowly, with Eriksen smashing the ball across the goal, only a touch from a Spurs player would of been enough to give his side the lead. However United had other ideas, and just after the hour mark took the lead. Sanchez's pass to Lukaku was missed by the Belgian striker, fortunately, Herera was on hand to hit the ball first time past a motionless Worm.

From then on in the tie was never in doubt. United professionally shut out Spurs to book their place in the May 19th Final. A match against Southampton or Chelsea awaits Mourinho's side.

Live Updates

Second Half

Peep! Full time! 2-1 United! Ander Herrera's strike was the difference maker. United head to the FA Cup final. A superb second-half display from the Red Devils!

90+5- Sanchez who has just kept running for the United cause is hooked. Fellaini replaces the Chilean

90+3 United fans are looking increasingly confident. Their side has been fantastic in the second half, a real professional display

90+1 Rashford on the breakaway- Dier does an incredible job to shut him down.

90- Five minutes of extra time

88- Dangerous free-kick for Spurs. Lamela pumps the ball into the box. Wanyama's header flies over.

86- In other news, Rashford is given a yellow for simulation... or "diving" in old money.

85- Son comes off for Spurs. Can Erik Lamela rescue this for his side?! Let's hope so!

83- This has been an efficient United performance in the second half.

82- Despite being behind, Spurs don't seem too urgent in front of goal. Eriksen's daisy cutter is easily saved by De Gea.

81- Second sub for United. Lingard is replaced by Rashford.

80- Eric Dier kops a yellow card for a nasty looking challenge on Lingard.

78- Antonio Valencia, who was clattered by Alli can't carry on. Matteo Darmian is on to replace the United captain.

77-Dembele makes way, Wanyama comes on in his place

74- Pogba, who has had a storming game for United, smashes a shot towards goal from just outside the box. Vorm palms the shot away.

73- A whipped shot from Christian Eriksen, just inches wide. A water bottle goes flying!

71- Lukaku finds himself all on his own. He digs out a shot which is caught by Vorm. Side note, Ashley Young picks up a yellow card.

68- Sanchez and Dembele clash, it's a nasty challenge from the Belgian midfielder who amazingly doesn't pick up a card.

66- Spurs are streaming forward, Kane is flagged offside. Meanwhile, Lucas Moura is replacing Ben Davis. Potch is rolling that dice!

61- Goal United! 2-1! Just as I typed 'Poised' Herrera pops up to give Man United the lead! The shot was taken quickly, it's a cracking shot from the Spaniard! It seemed to shock Vorm, who really should have done much better. Still United are 2-1 up!

60- An hour played so far, this is finely poised.

55- Eriksen smashes the ball across the goal no Spurs player was on hand to tap it in!

52- Penalty shout for United?! Sanchez chips up a ball into the box. Lingard falls to the turf after pressure from Vertongen, it wasn't enough to get a penalty.

50- Slow start to the second half. Alli picks up a yellow for a rash challenge on Lingard.

Peep! Spurs get us back underway!

First Half

Half Time- Man United 1 Spurs 1. A thoroughly entertaining half of football that. Spurs started well and deservedly took the lead through Dele Alli. Then, Man United found their way back into the match with an Alexis Sanchez header. The second half is shaping up to be a goodun! I'm off to grab a cup of tea!

46- Post! Eric Dier rattles the upright! The Spurs midfielder cracks a shot from 25 yards which bounces towards goal. De Gea is rooted to the spot, as the ball bounces and hits the post. So close!

45- Two minutes of extra time to be played to round off the first half.

43- Pogba has a shot from outside the box and looks set to be heading into the top corner. Vorm gets a hand to it.

42- Lukaku digs out a shot, it's promptly blocked by Vertongen.

40- Son has been a pest on the left wing, his attempted cross goes out for a corner, which is gathered up by De Gea.

36- Son on the volley! The ball brushes against the top of the net. He's well offside.

35- Eriksen is standing over a dangerous freekick... United clear it at the near post through Young.

30- United are a completely different side since the leveller, their fans are rightly enjoying their day

28- Son picks up a yellow for a challenge on Sanchez

27- That was a chance for United. Lukaku picks out Lingard with a cross, the ball pings off the attacker for the goal-kick.

26- United captain Antonio Valencia gets a yellow for a rash challenge on Alli.

23- Goal! Just like that United pounce! It had to be the former Arsenal man Alexis Sanchez. Pogba shrugs Dembele off the ball and crosses, Sanchez is in the right play at the right time and nods it past a motionless Vorm. It's certainly not pretty but United are back in the contest. 1-1.

22- Vorm miskicks a ball to played to him from Vertongen. A rare mistake from a Spurs player in the first 22 minutes of action.

19- Manchester United look a little lost here at the minute. Spurs have been fantastic in the early exchanges.

16-Another chance for Spurs, Son drills a cross into the near post. Alli is sliding in, but Phil Jones is equal to it and gets the ball clear.

14- Spurs look sharp here. It's almost like they've been playing at Wembley all season...

11- Goal! Spurs go 1-0 up! Sanchez clips a long ball to Eriksen, the Danish playmaker plays a perfect pass to the back post and Alli is on hand to tap the ball into the back of the net. What a start for Spurs!

8- First chance of note for United. Matic picks out Lukaku at the back post. His header flies over the bar.

4- First corner of the game for United, it's easily cleared by Dembele.

2- Sanchez is caught by Trippier, it's a nasty challenge from the Spurs player on the former Arsenal man.

1 Within seconds Spurs get the first corner of the game, Harry Kane's shot deflects out of play!

Peep! Manchester United get us underway!

Minutes away from Kick-off! Quick reminder, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Team News

Now for Man United!

First up Spurs!

Preview

Manchester United head to Wembley to take on a Tottenham side for a chance to play in the FA Cup Final. With Manchester City claiming the Premier League crown last weekend, the FA Cup represents the only chance for silverware for both sides. Having used Wembley as their home this season, many people will have Spurs down as the favourites but Jose Mourinho is seasoned enough to get his Manchester United side through the semi-final to the showpiece final on the 19th of May.

In team news, Manchester United should welcome back Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic into the side after being rested in the midweek win over Bournemouth.

As for Spurs, Dele Alli should return to the side after not featuring against Brighton. Cup keeper Michel Vorm should also get the start against United. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.