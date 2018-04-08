English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
F1

Raikkonen hits mechanic in Bahrain pit lane

Getty Images

Raikkonen hits mechanic in Bahrain pit lane

A Ferrari mechanic has been hospitalised after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen during a botched pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Finn was released too early, with the rear-left tyre yet to be changed, and the same wheel struck the unsuspecting mechanic, whose left leg bore the brunt of the impact.

The incident came as Ferrari pondered how best to deal with Mercedes' one-stop strategy, with Raikkonen running in third at the time and team-mate Sebastian Vettel in first.

Raikkonen pulled up immediately - and retired from the race - after frantic calls to do so over the team radio, while the mechanic received treatment in the pit lane.

Ferrari later confirmed he had been taken to hospital.

F1 World Championship BAHRAIN kimi raikkonen
Previous F1 Raceweek: Hamilton with work to do, Gasly the s
Read
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton with work to do, Gasly the surprise package
Next Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix
Read
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain Grand Prix