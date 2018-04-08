Raikkonen hits mechanic in Bahrain pit lane

A Ferrari mechanic has been hospitalised after being hit by Kimi Raikkonen during a botched pit stop at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Finn was released too early, with the rear-left tyre yet to be changed, and the same wheel struck the unsuspecting mechanic, whose left leg bore the brunt of the impact.

The incident came as Ferrari pondered how best to deal with Mercedes' one-stop strategy, with Raikkonen running in third at the time and team-mate Sebastian Vettel in first.

Raikkonen pulled up immediately - and retired from the race - after frantic calls to do so over the team radio, while the mechanic received treatment in the pit lane.

Ferrari later confirmed he had been taken to hospital.