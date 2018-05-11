Mercedes maintain Barcelona dominance, Vettel expecting more

Lewis Hamilton completed a productive opening day at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday as he topped the timesheets in FP2.

Hamilton picked up where Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas left off to be the fastest man on the track during the second 90 minutes of action in Barcelona.

The reigning constructors' champions still have plenty to be wary of, though, after seeing Ferrari and Red Bull closing the gap.

Only six tenths separated the three teams at the end of the session, Hamilton setting the standard with a 1:18.259 lap.

Mercedes will hope that can bring a sixth consecutive pole position in Barcelona but Red Bull look particularly competitive, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo lapping four tenths faster than Hamilton on soft tyres.

The Ferraris – complete with mirrors on their halo devices - could have been closer but both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen had unscheduled trips to the gravel, hampering their progress.

"We could end up in P1 or P6," said Vettel when asked about qualifying. "Today I think was okay, the car balance was good.

"I think we can improve and I know there is a little bit more in the car, and a little bit more in me."