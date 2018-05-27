Froome stunned by Giro triumph

Chris Froome was struggling to come to terms with what he had accomplished after winning the Giro d'Italia to complete a historic clean sweep on Sunday.

The Team Sky rider claimed the one and only Grand Tour title which had eluded him in Rome, becoming the first Brit to be victorious in the prestigious race.

Froome produced an incredible solo break to claim the Maglia Rosa on Friday and finished off the job on the 115-kilometre processional flat final stage in the Italian capital.

The 33-year-old was elated after he went down as the seventh rider to win all three Grand Tour events and just the third to claim the trio in succession.

"I'm lost for words, it's such an emotional feeling to be here in the pink jersey after a rollercoaster race for me," Froome said.

"Just taking a step back and putting everything into perspective, just thinking about winning three Grand Tours consecutively - the Tour, the Vuelta and the Giro, it's just an amazing feeling.

"It was great to be able to soak up the atmosphere here in Rome. The monuments, the crowds - it was a great atmosphere out on the road."

He added: "I don't think it's quite sunk in yet. I'm sure it will over the next few days once I've had time to reflect. Obviously for any cyclist this is the dream - to have all three leaders' jerseys in the space of 10 months. It's an incredible feeling.

"I've always been a little bit afraid of coming here and really targeting [the Giro] just because of the demands of the race. It's so different to any other race that exists. To be here in this position now and to have won the race - I can't quite believe it myself."