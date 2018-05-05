Sunrisers chase down Daredevils as Pathan delivers late

Sunrisers Hyderabad left it late to avoid a surprise defeat against Delhi Daredevils, winning by seven wickets with one ball remaining.

The Sunrisers – who returned to the top of the Indian Premier League standings – struggled at either end of Delhi's innings as teenager Prithvi Shaw impressed with a total of 65 off 36 balls.

But they did enough to limit the Daredevils to an achievable target of 164, still the highest they have had to chase this season, although the hosts did not hit their stride until the death overs.

Yusuf Pathan (27 not out) did much of the heavy lifting with four boundaries, but it was captain Kane Williamson (32 no) who secured the final run to deny Delhi back-to-back wins for the first time this year.

BOUNDARIES A SHAW THING

The Daredevils posted a handy total from the powerplay, averaging 10 runs an over, despite an early moment of misfortune.

Glenn Maxwell's luck was out as Shaw rifled the ball back towards Sandeep Sharma's hand and it ricocheted against the stumps to remove the Australian, who was just outside his crease.

In his absence, Shaw excelled with four consecutive boundaries in the sixth over, going on to build a partnership of 86 with captain Shreyas Iyer (44) before presenting Siddarth Kaul with a simple catch.

KHAN LIMITS DAREDEVILS

Delhi's innings tailed away dramatically following Shaw's dismissal, though, and they required an impressive final over to reach a mildly disappointing 163-5.

A large part of that was due to an impressive performance with the ball from Rashid Khan, who returned figures of 2-23 from his four overs.

The Daredevils' problems intensified in the field with another Maxwell mishap, his uncharacteristic early drop allowing Alex Hales to post a total of 45 and build some momentum for Hyderabad.

LATE BIG-HITTERS GET IT DONE

A pair of Amit Mishra wickets (2-19) brought Delhi back into contention, the Sunrisers bowler striking Hales on off stump before profiting when Shikhar Dhawan (33) wildly missed a delivery two overs later.

Williamson ensured Hyderabad were still in with a chance at the death, although they required 28 runs from the final 12 balls.

Pathan hit a big six and then survived an lbw call after review to get the job done alongside Williamson, with Dan Christian (0-37) failing to suss them out.