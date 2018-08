Ben Stokes has been recalled to the England side for the third Test against India, with fellow all-rounder Sam Curran making way.

Stokes, a key figure in the first match, was absent last time out at Lord's as he stood trial in Bristol on a charge of affray.

The Durham man was found not guilty and his return to the England squad was quickly confirmed, with the 27-year-old now named to face India at Trent Bridge.