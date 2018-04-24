Stanlake's IPL stint cut short by fractured finger

Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Billy Stanlake will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League season due to a fractured finger.

The Australia international did the damage while fielding during a four-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Stanlake, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2017 IPL, will play no further part in the tournament.

The lofty quick has taken five wickets in four matches for Sunrisers and scored the winning runs off the last ball against Mumbai Indians.

Stanlake is due to join Yorkshire for the T20 Blast, which starts in July.