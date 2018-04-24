English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Cricket

Stanlake's IPL stint cut short by fractured finger

Stanlake's IPL stint cut short by fractured finger

Getty Images

Sunrisers Hyderabad paceman Billy Stanlake will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League season due to a fractured finger.

The Australia international did the damage while fielding during a four-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Stanlake, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2017 IPL, will play no further part in the tournament.

The lofty quick has taken five wickets in four matches for Sunrisers and scored the winning runs off the last ball against Mumbai Indians.

Stanlake is due to join Yorkshire for the T20 Blast, which starts in July. 

Vivo IPL
Previous Kings XI hold on for dramatic victory against Dare
Read
Kings XI hold on for dramatic victory against Daredevils
Next Indians equal lowest total in defeat to Sunrisers
Read
Indians equal lowest total in defeat to Sunrisers