Australian Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner have been banned from all international and domestic cricket for 12 months by Cricket Australia (CA) following their roles in the ball-tampering scandal that has overshadowed their country's Test series with South Africa, while Cameron Bancroft, who was guilty of the ball tampering offence has received a nine-month suspension.

Reports on Wednesday suggested the trio would face severe sanctions after being identified as the players involved in a pre-meditated plan that saw Bancroft attempt to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test.

Having been charged with breaches of the CA code of conduct on Tuesday and removed from Australia’s Test squad, Smith, Warner and Bancroft have now had their punishments determined by the governing body's board.

All three individuals can lodge appeals. This also follows Smith & Warner stepping down from their respective IPL sides.