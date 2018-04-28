Rohit stars as Indians upset Super Kings

Defending champions Mumbai Indians climbed off the foot of the Indian Premier League table as they recorded a surprise eight-wicket win over leaders Chennai Super Kings.

Captain Rohit Sharma made an unbeaten 56 as Mumbai - who had recorded just one win in their previous six outings prior to Saturday - caused an upset in Pune.

They managed to restrict the Super Kings to 169-5 from their 20 overs despite Suresh Raina smashing 75 not out from 47 deliveries.

Chennai lost their way in the second half of their innings in the face of some tight bowling, setting the Indians a target they eventually reached with two balls to spare.

SUPER KINGS STRUGGLE

Raina combined with Ambati Rayudu (46) to put on 71 for the second wicket after the early loss of Shane Watson, who was the first of two victims for left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

But, having scored 91 from the opening 10 overs, the Super Kings struggled to maintain the momentum built by the pair.

Mitchell McClenaghan dismissed the dangerous duo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (26) and Dwayne Bravo - out without troubling the scorers - in the same over, as the left-arm paceman recorded impressive figures of 2-26 from his four overs.

Raina hit four sixes and six fours - including back-to-back boundaries in the 17th over off the otherwise impressive Jasprit Bumrah - to record his 33rd half-century in the competition, yet even he went through quiet periods during his knock.

ROHIT TO THE RESCUE

Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich vein of form with 44 at the top of Mumbai's order, the right-hander dominating an opening partnership worth 69.

Unlike his team-mate, Evin Lewis struggled to get going before lifting his strike-rate with two maximums off leg-spinner Imran Tahir. He perished just shy of a personal landmark, out for 47 having faced 43 deliveries.

Rohit, however, had no troubles with the tempo of his knock. Having promoted himself up to three in the batting order, the franchise's skipper showed his undoubted class by judging the pursuit to perfection.

He hit four boundaries in the penultimate over, bowled by Shardul Thakur, to leave his team needing just five off the last, a task they duly achieved to leapfrog both Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the standings.