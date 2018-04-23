Kings XI hold on for dramatic victory against Daredevils

Kings XI Punjab staved off a spirited Delhi Daredevils chase in a thrilling finish to a match they won by four runs.

After Kings XI posted a total of 143-8, the Daredevils - bottom of the IPL - got off to a shaky start in their pursuit of an achievable target, dropping three wickets in the opening six overs.

But Shreyas Iyer put on a fantastic display to steer his side to the brink of an unlikely victory, producing a knock of 57.

And it was Iyer who faced the final ball of the match needing five runs to win or four to force the super over, having kept his team's hopes alive with a boundary from the penultimate delivery.

However, his high chip to long-off fell kindly for Aaron Finch to take the catch and leave the Daredevils four short.

The result lifts Kings XI - for whom Karun Nair top-scored with 34 - two points clear of Chennai Super Kings at the summit having played a game more, while the Daredevils have now won just one of their six matches this season.

GAMBHIR DOESN'T PAY OFF

Gautam Gambhir had recorded at least 50 runs in three of his last four innings against Kings XI coming into this match, including a knock of 55 earlier this season.

However, the batsman was unable to replicate that kind of showing on Monday, as he chalked up only four before being seen off by Andrew Tye.

Gambhir was one of the three Daredevils batsmen - along with Prithvi Shaw (22) and Glenn Maxwell (12) - who contributed to the team's unsteady start at the crease by making early exits.

#MONDAYMOTIVATION

Both teams came into this match with the added motivation of breaking dismal runs of form in matches played on Mondays.

Kings XI had won just one of their last seven played on the first day of the week, while the Daredevils had lost each of their last seven.

After their latest defeat, the Daredevils will not be happy to see their match with the Super Kings scheduled for next Monday.