Pat Cummins has withdrawn from an Indian Premier League stint with Mumbai Indians due to injury and the Australia bowler is a doubt for the upcoming tour of England.

Australia, still reeling from the ball-tampering scandal that resulted in Steve Smith losing the captaincy, are next in action with a five-match one-day international series and a Twenty20 against rivals England in June.

Cummins' participation in that tour has been thrown into doubt after the 24-year-old was diagnosed with a back problem.

"Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa," said Australia physio David Beakley. "Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae.

"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL.

"Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing.

"Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat’s return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK."

Cummins' Australia team-mate Mitchell Starc is also out of the IPL due to a leg injury, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh could miss the England tour after underdoing ankle surgery.

Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will all be unavailable due to suspensions handed out following the ball-tampering scandal that marred Australia's Test series loss in South Africa.

Cummins, who has a history of back issues, has played 13 consecutive Tests for Australia and is ranked sixth in the world in the sport's longest format.