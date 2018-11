The rescheduled Copa Libertadores final second leg between River Plate and Boca Juniors has been postponed, CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has confirmed.

An attack on the Boca Juniors bus by River Plate fans had forced a postponement by 24 hours to today. However, after further conversations between the two clubs and CONMEBOL have resulted in a postponement of the game today.

More to follow