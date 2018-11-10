Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Paco Alcacer came off the bench to score a wonderful winner as Borussia Dortmund completed a stunning comeback to down Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich 3-2 in a brilliant Klassiker.

Marco Reus twice cancelled out Robert Lewandowski goals, but it was Alcacer who struck the decisive blow in the 73rd minute at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund had a four-point cushion to the Bundesliga champions heading into the clash and their seven-point gap will now give them real hope of a title challenge, although they were spared a last-gasp Lewandowski leveller by a correct offside call.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac insisted pre-match he was not feeling the pressure, but questions may again be asked about his future at the club after their six-game unbeaten run in all competitions ended.

Reus was recalled to the Germany squad this week and the Dortmund captain should have given the hosts an early lead, hitting a one-on-one chance straight at Neuer, who had conceded each of his last eight shots on target in the Bundesliga.

Bayern punished slack Dortmund defending with the opening goal in the 26th minute, Lewandowski drifting between the centre-backs to head home Serge Gnabry's right-wing cross.

Dortmund started the second half in similar fashion to the first and equalised from the penalty spot in the 49th minute, Reus beating Neuer from 12 yards after being fouled by the goalkeeper.

But parity lasted only four minutes, Bayern retaking the lead with a breathtakingly beautiful goal.

Gnabry had space to shoot but instead backheeled a cute pass to Joshua Kimmich, the right-back's floated cross converted from close range by supreme poacher Lewandowski.

The Bayern striker had a hat-trick goal ruled out for offside while the champions rode their luck at the other end, Kimmich brilliantly clearing a Reus shot off the line before substitute Paco Alcacer was halted by Jerome Boateng with the goal at his mercy.

Dortmund levelled again in the 66th minute, though, Reus connecting with a wonderful first-time finish to rifle home a right-wing Lukasz Piszczek cross.

And they snatched all three points as Bayern's high defensive line was stretched again, Sancho robbing Franck Ribery to start a move that saw Axel Witsel send Alcacer through to chip Neuer.

Bayern thought they had stolen a point in the 95th minute when Lewandowski steered a super backheel past Marwin Hitz, but the goal was rightly disallowed for offside.

GOALS

73- Goal! Dortmund pull ahead! Sub Paco Alcacer chips the league leaders into the lead!

66- Goal! Dortmund level again! Marco Reus with a well-taken goal!

51- Goal! Bayern retake the lead! Lewandowski heads in from close range for his seventh goal in the Bundesliga!

47- Goal! Dortmund draw level from the penalty spot! Reus converts!

25- Goal! Bayern take a deserved lead! Robert Lewandowski plants a header into the back of the net!

Live Updates

Preamble

Twenty minutes to go at the Westfalen Stadion! Who do you think will win?!? I'm going for a jazzy score draw! 2-2!

Now for Bayern! Muller replaces Arjen Robben who is out with a knee injury. Colombian midfielder James Rodrigez is on the bench.

TEAM NEWS! First up Dortmund! The Big news is that keeper Roman Burki is out with a thigh injury. Jadon Sancho starts, although Paco Alcacer has to settle for a place on the bench!

Bayern are in the building! Can Kovac's lads do the job in Dortmund?

Still waiting for team news! Although in weather news! The sky is on fire in Dortmund! Kick-off at 8:30 Mecca

Dortmund will be up against a familiar face in Robert Lewandowski, who loves a goal against his old side, as beautifully outlined in this tweet from Bayern.

Dortmund can go a mammoth seven points clear of Bayern at the top of the table, which is a huge motivation for Lucian Favre's young side. As you can see everyone is doing their bit ahead of Kick-off in an hour or so. Here is someone, erm checking the balls before the big game. It's always important to check the balls.

So, here we are! Die Klassiker! Some big injury news for Bayern heading into the game. Winger Arjen Robben is OUT with a knee complaint. Bayern confirmed that he's back in Munich recovering.

Good afternoon and welcome to the Live Updates for Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich! Dortmund can open up a seven-point lead over Bayern at the top of the table with a victory today. Join me for all the latest build-up, Team news & Goals as they go in! It promises to be a treat!