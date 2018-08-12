Tedesco commits to Schalke with new four-year deal

Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco has signed a new four-year contract, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old has committed himself to the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Tedesco, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the upcoming campaign, took charge last June and guided Schalke to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga, while they also reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

"I have always said that I feel completely at home here," he told the club's website. "I love working with this team, it's so much fun because they are always ready to take the next step so that we can develop ourselves on a sporting level.

"The same goes for the work with the board, the support from the committee and the employees of the club. They all motivate us a lot, to play for the fans, who support this club and the team so brilliantly. I am therefore really looking forward to being part of the Royal Blue family for the coming years."

Sporting director Christian Heidel added: "Continuity is an important fundamental for the goals we have set ourselves in the coming years, particularly when it comes to the manager, who from a sporting perspective is the most important man at the football club for me.

"As a result, we are delighted to have found in Domenico Tedesco a footballing tutor who, in addition to being highly skilled and socially aware, is not just bold, innovative and active in communication, is someone who has taken on board and grasped everything that Schalke is about in a short space of time."