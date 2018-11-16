Sancho rise continues with Player of the Month award

Jadon Sancho's stunning rise has continued after the teenager received the Bundesliga's October Player of the Month award.

Sancho has starred in Borussia Dortmund's rise to the top of the Bundesliga, contributing four goals and a league-high six assists.

October was particularly productive for the 18-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in August 2017 and signed a new Dortmund deal earlier this month.

Sancho was mainly used as a substitute in the first few weeks of the season but started all three Bundesliga games for Dortmund in October.

A brace in a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin made Sancho the youngest player in Dortmund history to score a double in a Bundesliga game, while he also scored in a 4-0 win over Stuttgart.

Sancho beat fellow nominees Sebastien Haller, Marcel Halstenberg, Jonas Hofmann, Luka Jovic and Dortmund team-mate Achraf Hakimi.