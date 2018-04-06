Conor McGregor turns himself in to police, three UFC 223 fights cancelled

Conor McGregor turned himself in to the New York Police Department (NYPD) following his wild rampage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223.

Footage emerged on social media on Thursday, appearing to show McGregor and his entourage storming into the Barclays Center before attempting to attack a bus reportedly filled with fighters from this weekend's card.

McGregor, who has not fought in UFC since November 2016, can be seen throwing an object towards the bus, smashing a window in the process.

And Stephen P. Davis – the deputy commissioner of public information for the NYPD – told Omnisport McGregor is in police custody.

A police investigation has been launched into McGregor's actions, though no charges have been filed at this time.

UFC president Dana White expressed his disgust at the dramatic developments and claimed there was a warrant out for McGregor's arrest in an interview with ESPN. However, those claims were denied by the NYPD.

The chaotic scenes, though, have come at a cost after three fights scheduled for UFC 223 were cancelled.

Flyweight Ray Borg was pulled from his fight with Brandon Moreno after he was hit in the eye with shattered glass amid the chaotic scenes in Brooklyn.

Artem Lobov was pulled from the card for his role in the melee.

"Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center," a statement from UFC read.

Lightweight Michael Chiesa, who received several cuts to his face and head, withdrew from his bout with Anthony Pettis.

"A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223," Chiesa wrote on Twitter. "I'm devastated to say the least. [Pettis], I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9 in your backyard. That's all I have to say for now. Much love."

UFC 223 will proceed as scheduled with 10 bouts. Moving to the pay-per-view main card is the featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak.