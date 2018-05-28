Paul a 'game-time decision' for series decider, says Rockets coach D'Antoni

There is a chance Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul could return for the seventh and deciding game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference finals, according to Mike D'Antoni.

Paul has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury but the Rockets star is a "game-time decision" for Monday's do-or-die clash, Houston boss D'Antoni told reporters.

The nine-time All-Star injured his right hamstring in the final minute of Houston's game-five win when he collided with Warriors guard Quinn Cook while driving to the basket, forcing him to miss Saturday's 115-86 loss to Golden State.

"I think it's a game-time decision," D'Antoni told reporters Sunday with the playoff series locked at 3-3.

"Probably doubtful, however they list it, or questionable. They will eventually test it and see if there's any possibility whatsoever."

Paul is averaging 21.1 points and 5.8 assists per game in the playoffs as the Rockets look to reach the NBA Finals.