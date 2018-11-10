ATP Finals 2018: Profiling the eight singles contenders

There will be no Rafael Nadal in London, but Roger Federer will go in search of a century of titles and Novak Djokovic will take some beating in the ATP Finals.

Nadal withdrew from the season-ending tournament - which starts on Sunday - earlier this week due to a persistent abdominal injury and then underwent ankle surgery after pulling out.

Djokovic replaced Nadal as world number one on Monday and is the top seed at an event he has won five times.

Six of Federer's 99 titles have come at the ATP Finals and he would raise the roof at the O2 Arena by reaching three figures.

We take a look at the eight contenders for the singles title, including debutants Kevin Anderson and John Isner.

1. Novak Djokovic

Nadal's withdrawal ensured Djokovic is guaranteed to end the year at the top of the rankings for a fifth time following an incredible resurgence, having undergone elbow surgery in February.

World ranking: 1

Titles in 2018: Four (Wimbledon, Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Shanghai Masters)

Last five tournaments (most recent first): Paris Masters - runner-up, Shanghai Masters - champion, US Open - champion, Cincinnati Masters - champion, Rogers Cup - last 16

ATP Finals history: 2016 - runner-up, 2015 - champion, 2014 - champion, 2013 - champion, 2012 - champion, 2011 - round-robin stage, 2010 - semi-finals, 2009 - round-robin stage, 2008 - champion, 2007 - round-robin stage

2. Roger Federer

The legendary Swiss started another fruitful year by claiming his 20th grand slam title at the Australian Open and moved on to 99 tournament triumphs with a Swiss Indoors Basel success in his hometown last month.

World ranking: 3

Titles in 2018: Four (Australian Open, Rotterdam Open, Stuttgart Open, Swiss Indoors Basel)

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - semi-finals, Swiss Indoors Basel - champion, Shanghai Masters - semi-finals, US Open - last 16, Cincinnati Masters - runner-up

ATP Finals history: 2017 - semi-finals, 2015 - runner-up, 2014 - runner-up, 2013 - semi-finals, 2012 - runner-up, 2011 - champion, 2010 - champion, 2009 - semi-finals, 2008 - round-robin stage, 2007 - champion, 2006 - champion, 2005 - runner-up, 2004 - champion, 2003 - champion, 2002 - semi-finals

3. Alexander Zverev

Zverev has failed to do himself justice in grand slams again this year, but the 21-year-old has added another three titles to his list of honours and has 54 victories to his name in 2018 - more than any other player.

World ranking: 5

Titles in 2018: Three (BMW Open, Madrid Masters, Citi Open)

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - quarter-finals, Swiss Indoors Basel - semi-finals, Shanghai Masters - semi-finals, China Open - last 16, US Open - last 32

ATP Finals history: 2017 - round-robin stage

4. Kevin Anderson

Anderson will make his debut in London following another strong season, which included a second grand slam final appearance at Wimbledon, where Djokovic outclassed him in the decider.

World ranking: 6

Titles in 2018: Two (New York Open, Vienna Open)

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - last 16, Vienna Open - champion, Shanghai Masters - quarter-finals, Japan Open - quarter-finals, US Open - last 16

ATP Finals history: Debutant

5. Marin Cilic

Cilic has won just the one title this year and will be looking to address a poor record in the season-ending showpiece, having won only one of his nine matches.

World ranking: 7

Titles in 2018: One (Aegon Championships)

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - quarter-finals, Swiss Indoors Basel - last 16, Shanghai Masters - last 32, Japan Open - last 32, US Open - quarter-finals

ATP Finals history: 2017 - round-robin stage, 2016 - round-robin stage, 2014 - round-robin stage

6. Dominic Thiem

Thiem reached his first major final at the French Open in June, missing out on the biggest prize of his career as Nadal produced another masterclass on clay. Only Zverev has won more matches than the Austrian this year.

World ranking: 8

Titles in 2018: Three (Argentina Open, Lyon Open, St. Petersburg Open)

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - semi-finals, Vienna Open - quarter-finals, Shanghai Masters - last 32, St. Petersburg Open - champion, US Open - quarter-finals

ATP Finals history: 2017 - round-robin stage, 2016 - round-robin stage

7. Kei Nishikori

Nishikori was given the call when Juan Martin del Potro pulled out due to a knee injury. The Japanese will be playing in the tournament for a fourth time after an encouraging season, though he has not won a tournament since 2016.

World ranking: 9

Titles in 2018: None

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - quarter-finals, Vienna Open - runner-up, Shanghai Masters - quarter-finals, Japan Open - runner-up, Moselle Open - semi-finals

ATP Finals history: 2016 - semi-finals, 2015 - round-robin stage, 2014 - semi-finals

8. John Isner

Isner is another debutant at the O2 Arena after he replaced Nadal, the big-serving American prolonging a season which brought him the biggest title of his career on home soil in Miami.

World ranking: 10

Titles in 2018: Two (Miami Open, Atlanta Open)

Last five tournaments: Paris Masters - last 16, Vienna Open - last 16, Stockholm Open - semi-finals, US Open - quarter-finals, Cincinnati Masters - last 64

ATP Finals history: Debutant