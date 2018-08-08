English
Français
العربية
Premier league
Athletics

Former hurdles world champion Bett dies in car accident

Tributes have been paid to Nicholas Bett after he passed away in an accident in his homeland.

Getty Images

Former 400 metres hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident at the age of 28.

The Kenyan, crowned world champion in Beijing three years ago, passed away following a crash in Nandi County.

Bett made history when he became the first athlete from his country to win a world gold at a distance shorter than 800m in 2015.

Rashid Echesa, Kenya's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary, tweeted: "Former 400m hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident in Nandi County.

"On behalf of the sporting fraternity and @moscakenya I convey my sincerest condolences to his family. Rest in peace."

Kenya Athletics also paid tribute to Bett, tweeting: "We regret to learn of the sudden demise of one of our top athletes, the 2015 400m Hurdles World Champion #NicholasKiplagatBett who represented Kenya in the just concluded Africa Championships.

"Our condolences to his family and the entire athletics fraternity @moscakenya @iaaforg."

Athletics Nicholas Bett
Previous IAAF maintains Russia's athletics ban over doping
Read
IAAF maintains Russia's athletics ban over doping
Next