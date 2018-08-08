Former hurdles world champion Bett dies in car accident

Former 400 metres hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident at the age of 28.

The Kenyan, crowned world champion in Beijing three years ago, passed away following a crash in Nandi County.

Bett made history when he became the first athlete from his country to win a world gold at a distance shorter than 800m in 2015.

Rashid Echesa, Kenya's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary, tweeted: "Former 400m hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident in Nandi County.

"On behalf of the sporting fraternity and @moscakenya I convey my sincerest condolences to his family. Rest in peace."

Kenya Athletics also paid tribute to Bett, tweeting: "We regret to learn of the sudden demise of one of our top athletes, the 2015 400m Hurdles World Champion #NicholasKiplagatBett who represented Kenya in the just concluded Africa Championships.

"Our condolences to his family and the entire athletics fraternity @moscakenya @iaaforg."