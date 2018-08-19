The pair -- world number four and six respectively -- scored 473.2 on Sunday, short of their best but enough to edge Koreans Kim Minjung and Lee Daemyung into second place with Vietnam bagging bronze.

India's gold hopefuls Manu Bhaker, 16, and Abhisek Verma, 28, ended up bowing out in sixth place, missing out on a place in the finals.

China's victory will help offset their earlier result in the 10m mixed air rifle event, in which the country narrowly lost to rivals Taiwan to take silver against teenager Lin Yingshin and her teammate Lu Shaochuan.

World number nine Lu Shaochuan told reporters afterwards that the win came as a total surprise following an under-par display in the qualifying round.

"It's unbelievable," he said. "I wanted to give up but I cheered up again once I reached the final...I'm very happy."

Both finals were packed out on the first day of the tournament in the co-host city of Palembang, with competitors having to block out the blaring pop music and cheers and cries from excited onlookers.

China is the dominant force at the Asian Games after topping the medal table in every edition of the Regional Olympics since 1982.