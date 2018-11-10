English
Japan's Kashima Antlers beat Persepolis to win Asian Champions League

Kashima Antlers lift the AFC Champions League for the first time in their history after a 2-0 aggregate win over Persepolis

Japan's Kashima Antlers won the Asian Champions League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 aggregate victory after their return leg against Iranian giants Persepolis ended in a goalless draw Saturday.

The Japanese side had won the first leg 2-0 in Kashima last week with Brazilian duo Leo Silva and Serginho on target.

That left Persepolis, also chasing their first continental title, with plenty to do and although they created several chances in front of a capacity crowd, Kashima held on to their two-goal advantage.
 

