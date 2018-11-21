Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi believes that despite the continuing diplomatic issues within the GCC, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is open for everyone.

Al Thawadi sat down with beIN SPORTS pundits Richard Keys & Andy Gray to talk about the progress of the infrastructure for the 2022 World Cup, the challenges that the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy has faced in "Delivering Amazing" and how the 2022 World Cup is for the whole Arab World.

Speaking on the of a bid which would have been shared amongst fellow nations within the GCC, Al Thawadi was clear that initially, Qatar was looking to share the hosting rights, before being looked unfavourably by FIFA.

"The intention early on was to consider other nations. At the time we were unable to pursue that, from day one our bid was an Arab bid first and foremost."

Whilst Al Thawdi reiterated that everyone from across the region is welcome to celebrate the 2022 World Cup and that this was a once in a lifetime chance not to be missed. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the region, a region who has a passion for football and region that lives, breathes and drinks football. I hope that the blockading nations hope that they allow nationals to join us and celebrate with us."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.