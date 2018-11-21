FIFA President Gianni Infantino has praised the efforts of Qatar on the four-year milestone towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first ever in the Arab World.

Infantino was quick to praise the legacy element of the 2022 tournament insisting that without the World Cup in the region was a catalyst for change in regards to human and workers rights.

"This World Cup will leave a great legacy, already on the social side already now it has had a very important social impact in Qatar but not only in Qatar but in the whole region."

"When you think about the whole debate and discussions on humans rights and workers welfare well without the World Cup these debates would not have happened and the improvements which would have happened would not have happened either."

The FIFA Chief also went on to praise the sustainability of the 2022 tournament and how the World Cup would shape generations to come across the region. You can watch the full interview in the video above.