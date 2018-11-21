Today marks the historic milestone of four years to the 2022 World Cup, and rapid pace is being made on the stadiums announced to host the first ever World Cup in the Arab world. At beIN SPORTS we have decided to share all the latest stadium designs announced so far.

Education City Stadium - Capacity: 40,000

The Stadium is nicknamed the 'Diamond in the Desert' and is located at the heart of Qatar Foundation. A hub for education in Doha. The stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals stage in 2022.

Khalifa International Stadium - Capacity: 40,000

The stadium was the first to open for the 2022 World Cup when it hosted the 2017 Emir Cup Final. The stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals stage in 2022, this historic stadium has previously held matches in the Asian Games, the Gulf Cup and the AFC Asian Cup.

Al Wakrah Stadium - Capacity: 40,000

The design is inspired by the sails of traditional dhow boats – in tribute to Al Wakrah’s seafaring past. Designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, the venue at Al Wakrah was one of the first designs revealed for the 2022 tournament. The stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals stage in 2022.

Al Thumama Stadium - Capacity: 40,000

The design of Al Thumama Stadium is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’, a traditional woven cap worn for centuries by men across the Arab world. The venue was also designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim Al Jaidah.

Al Rayyan Stadium - Capacity: 40,000

The stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals stage in 2022. After the tournament, the stadium will be handed to Qatari team Al Rayyan Sports Club. The pattern on the outside has been inspired by Qatari culture and will tell a story of the countries history of trade and varied wildlife.

Al Bayt Stadium – Al Khor City Stadium - Capacity: 60,000

The stadium will be covered by a structure resembling a traditional Arab tent known as ‘bayt al sha’ar’, complete with a state-of-the-art retractable roof. Al Khor City Stadium will host matches to the semi-final stage of the tournament.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium - Capacity: 40,000

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be the first fully demountable and reusable tournament venue in FIFA World Cup™ history. Located a the end of the Doha Corniche it will offer stunning views of the West Bay skyline. The stadium will host matches up to the quarter-finals stage in 2022.

Lusail Stadium - Capacity: 80,000

The design for the Lusail Stadium which is set to host the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, along with the final is not yet in place. However, organizers the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have revealed that the design will be unveiled in December 2018.

beIN SPORTS is delivering a special day of programming to mark the four-year milestone to the 2022 World Cup. You can follow all the action via our Social Media accounts and the hashtag #2022countdownison.