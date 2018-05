The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ is just months away! Are you ready to watch the world's greatest sporting event? Ahead of the World Cup in Russia, beIN has a special offer.

Get the Special Summer Bundle to watch more than 70 premium entertainment channels along with 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. T&Cs apply.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ action. Live & exclusive on beIN. Terms and conditions apply. Click here to subscribe.