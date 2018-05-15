'Unique' Arzani deserves Socceroos World Cup spot, says Sorensen

Melbourne City star Daniel Arzani can add the X-factor Australia need at the World Cup, according to Thomas Sorensen.

Arzani, 19, is yet to be capped by the Socceroos, but was named in Bert van Marwijk's 26-man squad ahead of the showpiece event in Russia.

The teenage attacker burst onto the scene during the A-League season, boosting City with two goals and three assists in 18 appearances.

Sorensen, who played alongside Arzani at City, believes the Iran-born winger deserves to be in the Socceroos' 23-man squad.

"You're not taking someone that is just there as a piece of luggage," the Denmark great told Perform.

"You've got to take someone that can actually benefit from it, potentially not playing a lot. But he would benefit a lot being in that environment, being at the World Cup, experiencing that pressure and that competition.

"He's a young player, he's definitely not reached his full potential. I still think he's got a way to go, but he has a unique quality, he can beat a man, he's quick, he's explosive, he has that X-factor that can be a game-changer and I think he can definitely add something that they don't necessarily have.

"For me, I think he should have a spot in the squad and I think he has shown enough to warrant that.

"I think again he could be an X-factor when you need it late in a game, you need to chase a goal, he can come on and beat players and create something out of nothing and I think they're players that you can never be sure of."

Australia will face France, Peru and Denmark in Group C in Russia.