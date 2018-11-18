Kane able to secure Finals spot for England

A repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final seemed set to end in heartbreak for England again when it fell behind to Andrej Kramaric's deflected strike in the 54th minute.

To hear that atmosphere at Wembley today was superb. What a year it has been in an @England shirt and even more exciting times ahead. Proud of the squad. Proud of our fans. #ThreeLions — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 18, 2018

However, substitute Jesse Lingard poked home a close-range equaliser with 12 minutes remaining, setting up a frantic finish as qualification was suddenly up for grabs again.

Captain Kane completed the turnaround, the striker overcoming a mixed performance in front of goal by poking home Ben Chilwell's cross from England's left flank.