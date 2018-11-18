LaLiga
UEFA Nations League

Kane able to secure Finals spot for England

Harry Kane scored an 85th-minute winner as England fought back from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1 and secure a place in the Nations League knockout stages.

A repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final seemed set to end in heartbreak for England again when it fell behind to Andrej Kramaric's deflected strike in the 54th minute.

However, substitute Jesse Lingard poked home a close-range equaliser with 12 minutes remaining, setting up a frantic finish as qualification was suddenly up for grabs again.

Captain Kane completed the turnaround, the striker overcoming a mixed performance in front of goal by poking home Ben Chilwell's cross from England's left flank.

