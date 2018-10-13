LaLiga
Dutch clobber Germany in record win

Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored to earn Netherlands a 3-0 win over Germany and left Joachim Low's men still without a win or a goal in the UEFA Nations League.

UEFA Nations League: Netherlands 3-0 Germany

Liverpool defender Van Dijk pounced to nod home the loose ball on the half-hour mark after Ryan Babel had struck the crossbar with a header after a corner from Depay.

Germany had chances to grab a leveller after the break, with substitute Leroy Sane steering a glorious opportunity wide.

It was also denied what appeared to be a clear-cut penalty in the final 10 minutes when Arnaut Groeneveld tripped Matthias Ginter.

However, Depay added an 86th-minute second on the counter-attack and Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum rifled in a third in stoppage-time, securing Oranje's biggest ever win over Germany.

It leaves Low's side in danger of relegation in League A Group 1, where it sits bottom, having drawn 0-0 with France in its first game.

