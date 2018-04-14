Simeone wary of wily Wenger in UEL semi

CATCH_UP: UEFA Europa League semi-final draw

The Rojiblancos were drawn against Arsenal in the semi-finals on Friday having narrowly ousted Sporting CP in the previous round.

The 2-1 aggregate victory put them within touching distance of a third appearance in the competition's final in the space of nine seasons, Simeone having masterminded victory in 2012.

But amid a campaign where Simeone is "learning most about being a coach", the 47-year-old is braced for a difficult battle with Wenger.

"With their history they are a very strong rival," Simeone said of the Gunners.

"They have a very important coach who is very capable with plenty of experience and quality footballers.

"We know English football and at home they are very strong. It is a 50-50."