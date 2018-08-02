LaLiga
UEFA Europa League

Burnley sees off brave Aberdeen

Burnley 3 Aberdeen 1 (aet, 4-2 agg): Cork Extra-time goals from Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes spared Burnley's blushes as they beat Aberdeen 3-1 in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, progressing 4-2 on aggregate. Barnes see off brave Dons

Getty Images

Despite struggling at times during a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, Sam Vokes' away goal gave Burnley an advantage they looked set to capitalise upon emphatically when Chris Wood delighted Turf Moor with a sixth-minute opener.

But Derek McInnes' men responded with style and character – their belief only growing when 18-year-old Lewis Ferguson acrobatically netted his first professional goal before the half hour.

Both sides had chances during the second half and they remained locked together until Cork's 101st-minute header and a penalty six minutes from time from Barnes secured a trip to Istabul Basaksehir in the third qualifying round next week.

News Football
Previous Vokes strikes late leveller in Europa League tie
Read
Vokes strikes late leveller in Europa League tie
Next